UAE, WHO Launch Joint Effort To Cut Child Mortality From Malnutrition By 20% In Yemen

The UAE and the World Health Organisation launched a joint initiative to reduce mortality rate caused by poor health and malnutrition among children in Yemen by 20 per cent.

The global body said on Sunday that the project aims to enhance maternal and child health services - targeting 80 per cent across health facilities within the next 24 months.

The initiative is led by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, and in close coordination with Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population (MoPHP). The focus of the programme is Socotra, a Yemeni island in the Indian Ocean, where malnutrition and disease outbreaks continue to pose a serious threat.

Socotra is grappling with severe food insecurity and repeated outbreaks of cholera, measles, and dengue fever. The island's under-resourced health and nutrition services leave children under five, along with pregnant and lactating women, at especially high risk of preventable diseases and death.

With a population of over 83,000, Socotra is served by just 32 strained health facilities. It currently lacks essential infrastructure such as a central public health laboratory, a functional drug warehouse, and a system for pre-positioning medical supplies - all critical for timely emergency response and sustainable healthcare delivery.

The healthcare system faces chronic shortages of skilled personnel, essential medicines, and emergency preparedness mechanisms. Maternal health indicators are particularly concerning: over 92 per cent of pregnant women suffer from anaemia, and antenatal care remains minimal.

Additionally, nearly 37 per cent of children have not received any vaccinations. Malnutrition levels are also alarming, with the global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate at 10.9 per cent and the severe acute malnutrition (SAM) rate at 1.6 per cent - figures that reflect a serious public health emergency.

As part of the programme, WHO and the UAE will focus on enhancing epidemic preparedness and disaster risk reduction. This includes equipping healthcare facilities, training staff to better respond to disease outbreaks and cyclone-related emergencies, and creating a multisectoral coordination platform. Quarterly strategic planning meetings will bring together WHO, UAE, MoPHP, and other partners to ensure ongoing collaboration and effective implementation.

“We are determined to effectively address food and health challenges faced by women and children in Socotra, in collaboration with the WHO,” said Mohamed Haji Al Khouri, director-general of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work.

Al Khouri explained that the Khalifa Foundation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, would work with the WHO to develop appropriate solutions to nutritional and health challenges using a new survey based on current data.“The joint initiative aims to reduce maternal and child mortality caused by malnutrition through a comprehensive plan of action. This will enhance maternal, infant, and child care services, and improve emergency preparedness and response to epidemics,” he added.“

“This programme reflects a joint commitment by WHO and the UAE to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, particularly mothers and children, while reinforcing healthcare systems in crisis-affected areas," said Dr Ferima Coulibaly-Zerbo, acting representative of WHO in Yemen.

"We are working to create more resilient, equitable, and responsive health services for the people of Socotra, establishing a foundation for long-term health security on the island and contributing to a stronger and healthier Yemen,” she added.