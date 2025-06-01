Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets Deputy PM And Foreign Minister Of Belgium

2025-06-01 07:08:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Kingdom of Belgium HE Maxime Prévot, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Syria, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

