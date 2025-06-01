403
National Boxing Team Wins Five Medals At Thailand Open Championship
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Jordan's national boxing team secured five medals one gold, one silver, and three bronze on Sunday at the conclusion of the Thailand Open Championship.
Mohammed Abu Jajah claimed the gold medal in the 60kg category after defeating Japan's Sota Nakayama in the final. He advanced to the final bout with three consecutive wins over Lee of Chinese Taipei, Thailand's Avishit Chaidi, and Uzbekistan's Madiyar.
Hudaifa Ashish earned the silver medal in the 50kg category after falling to Uzbekistan's Melikozev in the final. Ashish had qualified for the final following victories against fighters from Thailand and Kazakhstan.
Bronze medals were awarded to Zaid Ashish in the 75kg category, Razi Hayasat in the over 90kg division, and Islam Nawaf in the super heavyweight division.
