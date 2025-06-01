JUST, Swiss Development Agency Explore Strategic Partnership In Water Resource Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, June 1 (Petra) – The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) is looking to deepen its collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), with a focus on advancing joint efforts in water resource management and scientific research.During a meeting held at the university, Vice President Ahmad Al-Ajlouni welcomed a Swiss delegation led by Nathalie Simons, Senior Water Policy Advisor, and Mufleh Alalaween, Regional Cooperation Advisor at the Swiss Embassy in Jordan. The talks centered on expanding ongoing projects and forging strategic partnerships that support capacity building and innovation in the water sector.Al-Ajlouni affirmed the university's commitmen to strengthening ties with international partners and positioning JUST's Water Diplomacy Center as a regional leader in water-related research and global initiatives. He highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing the region's growing water challenges.The Swiss delegation commended the university's leadership in scientific initiatives and recognized the significant role played by the Water Diplomacy Center in fostering sustainable development and regional cooperation.The discussions also included participation from Mutawakel Ubaidat, Director of the Water Diplomacy Center, and Mohammad Azzam, who leads the "Blue Peace Middle East Capacity-Building" project.The visit reflects a shared commitment to developing innovative projects and building strong partnerships that contribute to regional and global water security.