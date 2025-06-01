403
S-Africa hires judges to investigate Apartheid-age injustice
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe to lead a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) inquiry focused on delays in prosecuting and investigating apartheid-era crimes. Assisting her will be retired Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Advocate Andrea Gabriel SC. The commission will examine cases from 2003 to the present.
Ramaphosa signed a proclamation to establish this judicial commission to investigate whether efforts were made to obstruct the investigation and prosecution of crimes from the apartheid period. The commission’s formation follows a settlement agreement reached during court proceedings initiated by families of apartheid victims.
The president highlighted that allegations of interference have long caused unacceptable delays in addressing brutal apartheid crimes, causing deep frustration among victims’ families. He stressed that all affected parties and South Africans deserve justice and closure, and the commission aims to uncover the truth and recommend further actions.
The inquiry will investigate whether there were attempts to hinder the South African Police Service (SAPS) or the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) from handling TRC cases, identify those responsible, examine any improper cooperation between officials and outside influences, and determine if legal actions or compensation are warranted.
Victims, families, and other key stakeholders involved in ongoing cases will be central to the inquiry. The commission has six months to complete its work, with a report due within 60 days after that period.
Although both the government and families agreed to form the commission, some issues remain unresolved, with families seeking court rulings on certain matters. The government expressed appreciation for the SAPS and NPA’s renewed commitment and resources dedicated to unresolved TRC cases.
Ramaphosa reaffirmed the need to hold accountable those responsible for apartheid crimes who have not received amnesty and expressed hope that the inquiry would provide clarity and closure on this painful chapter in South Africa’s history.
