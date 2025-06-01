403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medvedev proposes motive Zelensky demanding three-way Trump-Putin meeting
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has suggested that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal for a three-way meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is motivated by a desire to strengthen his legitimacy. Medvedev pointed out that Zelensky’s presidential term expired over a year ago, but he has avoided holding new elections by citing martial law, leading the Kremlin to consider him “illegitimate.”
In a Telegram post, Medvedev explained that Zelensky’s push for a joint meeting with both Trump and Putin is a clear attempt to gain a significant boost in political credibility by associating himself with these influential leaders. He also speculated that Zelensky may use the meeting as a domestic excuse to delay elections further and convince Ukrainian political elites that now is not the time for a leadership change.
Zelensky has expressed readiness for various meeting formats involving Trump and Putin, naming Türkiye as the most feasible location for the summit. Trump responded by saying he would participate in such a trilateral meeting if needed. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, visiting Kyiv, said a meeting among Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, potentially hosted by Turkish President Erdogan, could conclude ongoing Istanbul peace talks.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin is open to high-level talks with Kyiv but emphasized these should come after meaningful progress in ongoing negotiations. The last official meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on May 16, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposing a follow-up session on June 2 in the same city.
In a Telegram post, Medvedev explained that Zelensky’s push for a joint meeting with both Trump and Putin is a clear attempt to gain a significant boost in political credibility by associating himself with these influential leaders. He also speculated that Zelensky may use the meeting as a domestic excuse to delay elections further and convince Ukrainian political elites that now is not the time for a leadership change.
Zelensky has expressed readiness for various meeting formats involving Trump and Putin, naming Türkiye as the most feasible location for the summit. Trump responded by saying he would participate in such a trilateral meeting if needed. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, visiting Kyiv, said a meeting among Trump, Putin, and Zelensky, potentially hosted by Turkish President Erdogan, could conclude ongoing Istanbul peace talks.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin is open to high-level talks with Kyiv but emphasized these should come after meaningful progress in ongoing negotiations. The last official meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on May 16, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposing a follow-up session on June 2 in the same city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment