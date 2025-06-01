403
Syrian president receives threat by militants who put him in power
(MENAFN) The very militant groups that helped install Syria's new interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, after the fall of Bashar Assad, are now turning against him and may threaten his rule, The Washington Post reported on Saturday.
Militants, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and including thousands of foreign fighters—some linked to extremist organizations like ISIS—seized control of Damascus late last year. While al-Sharaa appears to be maintaining ties with some of these groups in hopes of securing Western backing, their radical elements are already becoming a liability.
According to the report, hardline Sunni militants have been implicated in sectarian violence, including the March massacre of over 1,300 people—nearly 1,000 of whom were civilians—along Syria's Alawite-populated coast. Christian and Druze communities have also suffered attacks since the regime change.
Al-Sharaa’s failure to enforce Sharia law and his cooperation with the U.S. and Türkiye in targeting extremist elements have drawn ire from radical Islamist factions. In May, after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted long-standing sanctions on Syria during a meeting with al-Sharaa, Salafi ideologue Abu Muhammad al-Maqdisi issued a religious decree declaring al-Sharaa an infidel.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Syria remains dangerously unstable, calling it a breeding ground for jihadist activity. He added that the country may be only weeks away from a renewed civil war and complete collapse.
