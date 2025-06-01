403
World Boxing Mandates Sex Chromosome Testing
(MENAFN) Amateur athletes pursuing a place in the Olympic boxing ring will now be subjected to genetic sex verification, according to a recent regulation introduced by World Boxing, the global authority for the sport.
This new requirement comes as the federation prepares to supervise boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The organization clarified that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who faced scrutiny over her eligibility to compete in the women’s division at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will not be allowed to participate unless her “genetic sex is verified.”
World Boxing emphasized that this rule is intended to verify the “eligibility of male and female athletes that want to take part,” stressing that it aims to uphold the “safety of all participants and… a competitive level playing field for men and women.”
Currently in its concluding development phase, the chromosome testing policy will officially take effect starting July 1.
The federation elaborated that individuals with “Y chromosome genetic material… or with a difference of sexual development (DSD) where male androgenization occurs” will be qualified to compete in the male division.
A formal process for appeals and supplementary testing will be available for any contested cases.
The executive board of World Boxing approved the new rule in May, citing what it referred to as “emergency circumstances” and the “physical risks associated with Olympic-style boxing.”
It also noted that national governing bodies will be in charge of implementing the tests and could face disciplinary measures if they neglect to conduct them or submit fraudulent documentation.
