Over 20% Of J & K Population Uses Tobacco, Places UT Among Top 6

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) On World No Tobacco Day, concerning statistics have revealed that Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) ranks sixth among Indian states and union territories for the highest rates of tobacco consumption.

Health officials report that over 20 percent of J&K's population uses tobacco in some form. Smoking tobacco has a prevalence rate of 20.8%, placing the region behind only Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. However, the use of smokeless tobacco in J&K remains relatively low at 4.3%, the second lowest in India after Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2), 35.2% of men and 5.1% of women in J&K smoke tobacco, resulting in an overall adult smoking prevalence of 20.8%. Smokeless tobacco use stands at 6.8% among men and 1.5% among women, accounting for 4.3% of all adults. In total, 39.7% of men and 6.2% of women-about 23.7% of the adult population-consume tobacco in either form.

Officials noted that in the past five years, the government has taken several measures to reduce tobacco use. Thousands of challans have been issued, with significant fines collected from those caught smoking in public areas. Many people in the Kashmir Valley have quit smoking, aided by counseling, pharmacotherapy, and awareness campaigns educating the public about the dangers of tobacco.

“If people become aware of the risks, there will be less need for strict enforcement,” an official said, emphasizing education as a key tool.

Read Also From Heatwave To Cold Wave: Snow, Rain Brings Sudden Chill to Kashmir Civil Defense Mock Drills Held Across J&K

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, authorities regularly conduct enforcement drives, focusing on keeping schools and tourist spots tobacco-free. Additionally, J&K has banned the sale of loose cigarettes, beedis, and tobacco products to curb easy access and discourage casual use.

Health experts warn that tobacco users are 2.5 times more likely to develop tuberculosis (TB). Tobacco also increases the risk of TB recurrence and complicates treatment outcomes. Officials urged residents to quit tobacco for a healthier future.

Globally, tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable deaths, claiming over seven million lives each year, with over one million deaths occurring in India alone.

In Kashmir, tobacco-related illnesses like lung cancer are on the rise, now the second most common cancer in the region. Hospital data show men are particularly affected, with a strong link between smoking habits and cancer development.

While the risk of cancer remains even after quitting, experts stress that early cessation significantly lowers this risk over time, making quitting tobacco crucial for long-term health. (inputs from KNO)