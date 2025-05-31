American Primary Aluminum Association Applauds President Trump's Announcement Of A 50% Tariff On All Foreign Aluminum Imports
WASHINGTON, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA), today applauds President Donald J. Trump for taking strong and decisive action to raise the tariff rate on foreign aluminum imports from 25% to 50%. The tariff will come into effect on Wednesday 4th June.
"We applaud President Trump's historic announcement that he will impose a 50% tariff to stop the flood of foreign aluminum imports," remarked Mark Duffy, President of the APAA. "For decades, subsidized foreign producers have hollowed out domestic aluminum manufacturing. Under President Donald J. Trump, we finally have a strong leader who is fighting to rebuild domestic manufacturing and protect thousands of American aluminum jobs."
About the American Primary Aluminum Association:
The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: .
