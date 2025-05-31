Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

American Primary Aluminum Association Applauds President Trump's Announcement Of A 50% Tariff On All Foreign Aluminum Imports


2025-05-31 03:45:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA), today applauds President Donald J. Trump for taking strong and decisive action to raise the tariff rate on foreign aluminum imports from 25% to 50%. The tariff will come into effect on Wednesday 4th June.

"We applaud President Trump's historic announcement that he will impose a 50% tariff to stop the flood of foreign aluminum imports," remarked Mark Duffy, President of the APAA. "For decades, subsidized foreign producers have hollowed out domestic aluminum manufacturing. Under President Donald J. Trump, we finally have a strong leader who is fighting to rebuild domestic manufacturing and protect thousands of American aluminum jobs."

About the American Primary Aluminum Association:

The American Primary Aluminum Association advances the interests of America's primary aluminum industry and its workers through the Aluminum Now campaign. APAA is registered and incorporated in Washington, DC and operates as a non-profit trade association. For more, please visit: .

SOURCE American Primary Aluminum Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31052025003732001241ID1109619912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search