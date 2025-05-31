Egyptian Academics Praise Role Of Arab Book Award, Granted By Qatar, In Strengthening Cultural Connections

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian intellectuals and academics have commended the Arab Book Award, granted by the State of Qatar, for its role in fostering cultural exchange among Arab countries and enhancing knowledge production in the fields of social and human sciences.

Their remarks were shared during a series of symposiums and informational meetings organized by a media delegation from the award, led by the award's media advisor and official spokesperson Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad, during their visit to Egypt.

The delegation, which also included the Media coordinator of the Award Dr. Imtinan Al Smadi, toured several Egyptian cultural institutions and research centers, receiving significant engagement and interest due to the award's mission to support the Arab literary scene, encourage researchers, publishing houses, and institutions to produce distinguished academic work, and promote serious studies while strengthening reading culture and cultural diplomacy.

During a meeting at the Academy of the Arabic Language in Cairo, acting head of the academy Dr. Abdelhamid Madkour expressed great interest in the award's objectives, emphasizing its role in supporting specialized studies and serving the Arabic language. He praised its commitment to honoring scholars and motivating researchers to refine their academic contributions.

Dr. Abdel Hakim Radi, professor of rhetoric at Cairo University and a member of the academy, described the award as a revival of the Arab world's authentic cultural spirit, thanking Qatar for this initiative, which enriches the Arab intellectual scene and redirects it toward productive paths.

In a symposium at the Supreme Council of Culture, Dr. Adel Drgham, former dean of the Faculty of Dar Al Uloom at Fayoum University, and Dr. Ihab Al Najdi, professor of Arabic language at the Arab Open University, highlighted the award's role in advancing scientific research and nurturing intellectual excellence, praising its ability to reach deserving recipients.

Broadcast journalist Yasmine Ibrahim from Sawt Al Arab radio station commended Qatar's efforts in promoting cultural diplomacy and selecting Cairo as the launch platform for the award.

Meanwhile, in a seminar at Cairo University's Central Library, Dr. Safinaz Hafiz, library director, emphasized that the award plays a crucial role in restoring the prominence of Arab books and serves as an essential pillar for shaping the awareness of new generations in the Arab world.

During an event at the General Syndicate of the Egyptian Writers Union, its head and secretary-general of the Arab Writers and Authors Union Dr. Alaa Abdel Hadi praised the award's underlying principles, particularly its commitment to cultural equity through outreach initiatives across Arab nations, ensuring scholars and intellectuals are engaged where they reside.

Dr. Hisham Zaghloul, lecturer in modern literature at Cairo University, lauded the award's rigorous evaluation process, the credibility of its granting body, and the high caliber of its recipients, which further strengthens its presence and influence in the Arab literary landscape.

A similar introductory seminar at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina featured a speech by Heba Al Rafei, acting head of external relations and media, representing Dr. Ahmed Zayed, the library director.

She stressed the award's role in enriching Arab cultural dynamics and the library's commitment to promoting scholarly initiatives that contribute to intellectual growth and academic production.

Launched in 2023, the Arab Book Award is an annual prize valued at one million U.S. dollars. Its mission is to honor researchers, publishing houses, and institutions shaping the Arab literary sector.

The award aims to support Arab libraries by encouraging outstanding contributions in social and human sciences, shedding light on serious academic studies and introducing them to wider audiences.