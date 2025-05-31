Cheapest Car Insurance In Georgia (Only $24 A Month!)

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geico and State Farm tie for the cheapest car insurance rates in Georgia , according to a recent report published by FreeAdvice .

The list of the top 10 cheapest car insurance providers and monthly rates is as follows:

Geico – $24AAA – $29Erie – $37State Farm – $43Travelers – $44Progressive – $46American Family – $50Farmers – $60Allstate – $66Liberty Mutual $106

In addition to offering lower prices, Geico is a top contender in Georgia due to its excellent financial rating and user-friendly mobile app.

Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

Georgia residents are required to have a car insurance policy when driving on public roadways. The state has determined minimum requirements that all drivers must have.



Bodily Injury Liability – $25,000 per person and $50,000 for multiple people per accident

Property Damage Liability – $25,000 Uninsured/Underinsured Coverage – $25,000 per person and $50,000 for multiple people per accident

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized car insurance expert with FreeAdvice , urges readers to remember, "Georgia's minimum auto insurance requirements are insufficient for real-life risks. Additional liability coverage is often surprisingly affordable, so drivers should consider carrying higher limits."

Finding Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia

FreeAdvice's list of cheapest insurers provides a glimpse of average rates. Individual drivers face specific risks that affect their premium payments.

Discounts provide another avenue of savings. Usage-based policies can result in a discount of up to 30%, depending on the company and the driver's habits. Other discounts include military, good student, bundling, and safe driver.

Increasing deductibles is another way to save on premiums. Drivers can pay lower monthly premiums by raising their deductibles.

Factors Impacting Premiums in Georgia

Many factors that affect car insurance rates in Georgia are the same as in any other state, including: driver age, vehicle make and model, and driving history.

The driver's address also impacts premiums. Drivers in urban areas tend to pay higher rates than drivers in rural parts of Georgia because the risk of being in an accident and filing a claim is higher in bigger cities.

Find out more by reading FreeAdvice's entire report here: Cheap Car Insurance in Georgia for 2025 (Save With These 10 Companies) .

