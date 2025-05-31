Qatar Intensifies Awareness Of Tobacco Use On World No Tobacco Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is intensifying awareness of the risks associated with tobacco use, coinciding with World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), observed annually on 31 May. This year's WNTD theme aims to raise awareness of the deceptive methods used by the tobacco industry to make nicotine and tobacco products appealing.

Dr Salah Al Yafei, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated: "All forms of tobacco use are harmful. Altering tobacco and nicotine products by adding flavours and other agents that change their smell, taste, or appearance is as harmful as traditional tobacco or cigarettes, posing serious health risks."



He stressed that the Ministry of Public Health has taken several effective measures to combat tobacco use, particularly the enactment of Law No. 10 of 2016 on the control of tobacco and its derivatives and raising awareness of the risks of tobacco products.

Dr Al Yafei noted that smoking cessation clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation offer effective treatment for smokers, helping them adopt healthier, tobacco-free lifestyles.