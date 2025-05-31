Qatar Intensifies Awareness Of Tobacco Use On World No Tobacco Day
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is intensifying awareness of the risks associated with tobacco use, coinciding with World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), observed annually on 31 May. This year's WNTD theme aims to raise awareness of the deceptive methods used by the tobacco industry to make nicotine and tobacco products appealing.
Dr Salah Al Yafei, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated: "All forms of tobacco use are harmful. Altering tobacco and nicotine products by adding flavours and other agents that change their smell, taste, or appearance is as harmful as traditional tobacco or cigarettes, posing serious health risks."Read Also
-
Msheireb Properties invites global brands to Doha Design District
Qatar petrol, diesel prices for June 2025 announced
Team Qatar bags gold, silver at Asian Athletics Championships
He stressed that the Ministry of Public Health has taken several effective measures to combat tobacco use, particularly the enactment of Law No. 10 of 2016 on the control of tobacco and its derivatives and raising awareness of the risks of tobacco products.
Dr Al Yafei noted that smoking cessation clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation offer effective treatment for smokers, helping them adopt healthier, tobacco-free lifestyles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment