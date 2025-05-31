Kashmir Zone IGP Reviews Security Arrangements For Kheer Bhawani Mela

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Birdi said stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the annual fair on June 3 at the Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

“The main function of the Mela Kheer Bhawani is on June 3. Jammu and Kashmir Police has made stringent (security) arrangements so that the devotees coming here from different districts of the valley do not face any difficulty and they get proper security,” Birdi told reporters in Ganderbal.

In response to a question on fear among the people in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Kashmir police chief said,“The Jammu and Kashmir Police always makes security arrangements on the basis of security reviews, and the security planning has been done under the same scheme”. (PTI)