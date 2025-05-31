Uzbekistan Putting Finishing Touches On Sariosiyo Airport, Paving Way For Smoother Transport
The inbound flight was executed by Silk Avia, which will now
provide systematic operations on the Tashkent–Sariosiyo corridor
bi-weekly, with departures slated for Wednesdays and Fridays.
The airport has recently completed extensive infrastructural enhancements, encompassing the fortification of the asphalt concrete runway to augment its structural integrity and operational safety.
Sariosiyo Airport, having been decommissioned for civil aviation purposes in 1995, has now reactivated its operational status following a three-decade hiatus. The facility has emerged as the fifth regional aerodrome in Uzbekistan to recommence operations in recent years, subsequent to the refurbishment and reinstatement of air transport hubs in Muynak, Kokand, and Shakhrisabz.
