Saudi Arabia Deploys AI to Assist Pilgrims This Hajj
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is deploying advanced smart technologies and AI-powered platforms to assist close to two million Muslim pilgrims participating in this year’s Hajj.
The authorities have introduced a variety of digital innovations designed to simplify and enhance the spiritual experience for those undertaking the pilgrimage.
Among the newly launched tools is Manarah 2, an AI robot that communicates in over 20 languages, offering real-time guidance and support to pilgrims at key sites.
Additionally, Nusuk cards allow pilgrims to schedule visits to the Holy Rawdah within the Prophet’s Mosque. These cards also store contact details and accommodation information, significantly reducing incidents of lost or missing persons.
The Makkah Bus Guidance Center, utilizing smart technology, will work alongside the Nusuk and Arshidni smart platforms to provide safe, reliable transportation and ensure pilgrims reach their accommodations without complications.
Pilgrims’ health will be closely monitored through Tawakkalna, a mobile app that provides updates on health status and facilitates access to medical services.
AI-driven apps
Saudi Arabia is also rolling out the Smart Enrichment Assistant, a multilingual app that supplies visitors with crucial information such as prayer times, imam schedules, and locations for religious classes.
The government has launched the Makkah Route Initiative, a premium service designed to streamline travel formalities in pilgrims’ home countries and guarantee a smooth transition at their departure points.
In Riyadh, a luggage coding and sorting system has been implemented to expedite baggage handling at airports and ensure delivery to pilgrims’ accommodations in Mecca and Medina.
To deepen spiritual connection, mobile apps dedicated to Quran recitation and learning are available for pilgrims.
According to Saudi officials, over 1.2 million pilgrims have arrived in the kingdom so far, with the Hajj set to begin next week.
The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam—an obligatory religious duty for all financially capable Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime.
This sacred journey involves several rites symbolizing core Islamic beliefs and commemorates the trials endured by the Prophet Abraham and his family.
