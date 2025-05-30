Bradley/Grombacher's Kiley Grombacher Recognized In Daily Journal's 2025 Top Women Lawyers List
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley/Grombacher is proud to announce that partner Kiley Grombacher has been named in Daily Journal's 2025 Top Women Lawyers edition, which honors female attorneys across California who are making a significant impact through litigation, leadership and community advocacy.
Kiley has built her career around representing employees, consumers and patients in complex civil litigation. Her practice spans wage and hour class actions, employment discrimination and harassment claims, and mass torts involving defective pharmaceuticals and medical devices. She is known for her strategic litigation style and client-first approach.
Throughout her career, she has remained focused on representing people who often face an uphill battle against powerful companies. Her work routinely involves large-scale cases that demand both legal precision and an ability to connect personally with those affected. Whether she's taking on unsafe drug manufacturers or advocating for fair labor practices, Kiley's dedication to accountability and justice is evident in every case she handles.
Kiley is also a leader in the broader legal community. She frequently collaborates with national co-counsel, speaks at legal education events and mentors young attorneys entering the field. Her efforts have contributed not just to favorable legal outcomes but also to raising awareness of the structural and legal challenges faced by everyday workers and consumers.
"I'm honored to be included among this year's Top Women Lawyers," said Kiley. "The clients who trust us with their cases (and the team I work with every day) are the reason I do this work. This recognition is a reflection of what we've built at Bradley/Grombacher and the values we bring to each case."
Kiley's inclusion on the Daily Journal's 2025 list highlights the impact of her advocacy and the continued growth of Bradley/Grombacher as a firm focused on fighting for those who need it most.
About Bradley/Grombacher
At Bradley/Grombacher , we remain committed to holding companies accountable, protecting workers and consumers and ensuring that justice is accessible to everyone, not just the powerful. We're proud to celebrate this achievement and look forward to continuing our work alongside clients who inspire us daily.
