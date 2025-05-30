Belk Invites Customers To Shop For A Cause At Annual Charity Sale June 6-8, Offering Exclusive Discounts On Top National Brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk is proud to announce the return of the retailer's Charity Sale, an event in which customers receive exclusive discounts on many of the store's top national brands, including some that rarely go on sale. The event will run from June 6-8 in all Belk store locations (Belk Outlets excluded). In addition to fantastic discounts, Charity Sale also gives customers the opportunity to support hundreds of local 501(c)3 nonprofits.

While the discounts and deals during Belk's Charity Sale are a big draw for savvy shoppers, the sale is also an opportunity for local nonprofits to raise money directly for their organizations by selling tickets for the event. In return, customers who purchase tickets receive the unique in-store discounts throughout the long weekend.

Belk Charity Sale tickets are currently available for purchase through participating local nonprofits and are on sale at all Belk store locations.

"Charity Sale has become a tradition that our customers and local communities love," said Don Hendricks, CEO at Belk. "This is an excellent way to highlight fantastic deals from our top national brands while supporting many important causes in our communities. It's a win-win."

Belk's first Charity Sale began in 2006, and over the past 19 years, the signature event has benefitted more than 6,000 nonprofit organizations. This season's sale already has over 3,200 nonprofit organizations participating in the fundraising event.

To participate in Belk's Charity Sale, customers must purchase a $5 ticket. The $5 ticket price is then deducted from the customer's first purchase during the sale, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to participating charities. This in-store event includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon (some exclusions apply). Customers participating in the sale can also shop early from May 27 through June 5 to reserve their styles ahead of time and then pick up purchases the weekend of the Charity Sale.

Belk welcomes all 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store to sign up by June 4.

For additional information about the event, visit , and for nonprofits interested in participating in Charity Sale, please visit .

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states, and digitally through belk and the Belk mobile app. For 137 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information visit .

