Rita's Adds A Twist To Summer With New Limeade Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender And Annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Fundraiser

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Available for a limited time, Rita's new Limeade Frozen Lemonade joins thelineup alongside fan favorites Classic Lemon and Strawberry. These frozen, sippable treats are the ultimate way to beat the heat, offering guests a cool, fruity way to refresh all season long.

As part of its continued partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) , Rita's is giving guests a refreshing way to make a difference. From Monday, May 19 through Sunday, June 29 , for every Frozen Lemonade Ice Blender sold, Rita's will donate $1 to ALSF , up to $10,000 , to help fund the travel needs of families who are fighting cancer. ALSF is an organization with a mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Guests can also show their support by making a $1 donation in-shop, earning a spot on Rita's Wall of Hope, a symbol of community solidarity and support for the cause. Donations can also be made online at .

Since 2006, Rita's has raised over $5.8 million to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through its in-store fundraisers, demonstrating its dedication to positively impacting the communities it serves.

"Our Frozen Lemonades are a go-to for guests looking to beat the heat, and this year's new Limeade flavor adds a bright, citrusy twist," said Carmela Hughley, Senior Vice President of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "We're also honored to continue our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to support kids and families affected by childhood cancer. It's a cause that's close to our hearts and to the communities we serve."

"We are delighted that Rita's chose to partner with us again this lemonade season! Their dedicated shops and customers are among our longest standing partners and truly care about helping kids with cancer," said Liz Scott, Alex's mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "We are grateful for their continued partnership in helping end childhood cancer."

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita's Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members yet can download the Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice/app/ . Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's BlendersTM, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit .

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit .

