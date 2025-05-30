India Donates 11,000 Vaccine Doses To Support Afghanistan's Healthcare System

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan has announced that the Government of India has donated 11,000 doses of vaccines to support Afghanistan's healthcare system. This significant contribution aims to bolster the country's efforts to combat infectious diseases.

The donated consignment includes 5,500 doses of influenza vaccine and 5,500 doses of meningitis vaccine. These vaccines are critical in preventing the spread of these contagious and potentially deadly illnesses.

The Ministry of Public Health expressed deep gratitude to India for the timely donation. The ministry described the contribution as a vital step toward safeguarding public health and controlling outbreaks within the country.

According to officials, these vaccines will play a crucial role in saving the lives of thousands of Afghans, especially vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

This effort reflects the continued cooperation between Afghanistan and India in the health sector, highlighting India's role as a key humanitarian partner.

India has consistently provided humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including medical supplies, food, and infrastructure development. This latest donation strengthens ties and demonstrates India's commitment to improving health outcomes in Afghanistan during challenging times.

The donation also underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing public health crises in conflict-affected countries, ensuring that critical healthcare services reach those in need.

