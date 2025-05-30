403
Governor Sahab Wins 'Best Restaurant Non-Metro' At The Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2025 West Edition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Governor Sahab, the distinguished social-club-inspired restaurant, proudly bagged the prestigious title - 'Best Restaurant – Non-Metro' at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2025 – West Edition. The accolade celebrates a significant milestone for Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa Nashik and Governor Sahab, reaffirming their commitment to culinary excellence.
Governor Sahab, Radisson Hotel Group's internationally branded restaurant, debuted earlier this year at Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa Nashik. The restaurant is more than a dining venue - it is a nostalgic tribute to India's vintage elegance, combining refined design, sophisticated service, and timeless charm. This unique space invites guests to indulge in reimagined Indian classics, skillfully blending tradition with contemporary creativity in a warm and regal setting. Governor Sahab reimagines the essence of legendary social clubs, creating a space where tradition meets innovation. The restaurant draws from India's cultural legacy of exclusive social hubs that once served as vibrant spaces for camaraderie and fine dining. Governor Sahab's design and concept pay homage to this history while offering a contemporary culinary experience tailored to today's diners.
"Governor Sahab represents our continued commitment to redefining the dining experience by celebrating India's rich culinary heritage in a contemporary format. We are proud to see our internationally branded restaurant receive this prestigious recognition, which underscores the innovation and excellence that Radisson Blu Nashik brings to the table. This award is a testament to our vision of creating meaningful and memorable dining journeys rooted in authenticity, design, and culture," said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.
The menu at Governor Sahab celebrates the diversity of Indian cuisine, featuring authentic regional specialties along with creative twists on classic dishes. It is India's first restaurant exclusively dedicated to offering and promoting Indian beverages, with the menu featuring a curated selection of drinks that enhance the culinary experience. The experience is further complemented by artisanal beverages, carefully crafted to elevate flavors. With its vintage charm and contemporary design, the restaurant provides the perfect setting for casual get-togethers or elegant celebrations. More than just a place to dine, Governor Sahab captures the essence of traditional social clubs, offering a welcoming space for community and connection.
"We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition. Governor Sahab was envisioned as a space where stories, flavors, and emotions converge," said Jatish Ghai, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa Nashik.
Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while providing dominant presence in domestic markets across the country. RHG has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.
Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in metros like Delhi NCR, while providing dominant presence in domestic markets across the country. RHG has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.
