A Night Of Global Unity And Artistic Brilliance: The Top 60 Masters Awards Illuminate Ferrara, Italy

Top 60 Masters Awards - Artists During the Ceremony

"Rising Above" designed by Viviana Puello - The Official Award presented to the Top 60 Masters

Viviana Puello - Visionary Artist, Founder of ArtTour International Magazine, and Creator of the Top 60 Masters Awards

2025 Ceremony by ArtTour International Dedicated to World Peace and the Transformative Power of Art

- Viviana Puello

FERRARA, FERRARA, ITALY, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The historic city of Ferrara came alive with creativity, connection, and purpose as the Top 60 Masters Awards 2025, presented by ArtTour International , brought together artists and cultural leaders from across the globe. Held inside the magnificent Ridotto del Teatro Comunale di Ferrara, the evening celebrated not just artistic excellence, but the power of creativity to inspire peace and unity.

Widely recognized as the“Oscars of the Visual Arts,” the Top 60 Masters Awards have, for sixteen years, honored artists whose work goes beyond technique-championing those who create with meaning, vision, and courage. The awards were created by Viviana Puello, Founder of ArtTour International Magazine and creator of the Top 60 Masters Awards, whose mission through her work has been to elevate art as a force for healing, transformation, and cultural connection.

This year's event carried a powerful theme: a dedication to world peace. The ceremony opened in a moment of stillness and spirit, as Viviana Puello took the stage and sang affirmations, offering a heartfelt invocation of unity and compassion that set the tone for the night. From that moment forward, the event became more than a ceremony-it became a shared space of intention.

Although not all sixty award-winning artists were able to travel, many joined in person while others sent in powerful video messages and artistic tributes from around the world. The sense of global connection was unmistakable-voices and visions crossing borders in a celebration of what art makes possible.

Live performances added further richness to the experience. A gifted Italian singer and an emotive violinist took the stage, weaving music into the atmosphere and reminding guests of the emotional resonance that links all creative forms. The mood flowed between reverence and celebration, with every moment crafted to honor both the artists and the values they represent.

A key highlight of the night was the launch of the Top 60 Masters 2025 book, a beautifully designed publication that features all of this year's award recipients. Published by ArtTour International, the book was curated by Viviana Puello and brought to life visually under the direction of Alan Grimaldi, Chief Operating Officer of ArtTour International, Executive Director of the awards, and founder of Vivid Arts TV . The publication stands as both a tribute and a time capsule-capturing the voices of a powerful artistic generation.

Among the honorees, Heinz Marzohl of Switzerland received the prestigious title of Artist of the Year 2025, recognized for his decades of innovation and refined visual language. Additional honors were presented throughout the evening, including the Green Art Visionary Award to Tracey Chaykin of the USA, whose work reflects deep environmental consciousness and a passionate commitment to ecological awareness. The Art Titans Awards were presented to Despina Kyriacou of the UK and Sydnei SmithJordan of the USA, both celebrated for their extraordinary creative legacies and cultural contributions.

In keeping with the spirit of peace and transcendence, this year's recipients were each presented with the Sculpture Award“Rising Above”-a symbolic piece created by Viviana Puello herself. The sculpture, designed as a beacon of hope, features a human figure ascending through a spiral of transformation. Each award is a replica of Puello's original work and was presented as both a token of recognition and a timeless emblem of the creative spirit rising in service to humanity.

A distinguished group of award recipients traveled to Ferrara to receive their honors in person, adding depth and warmth to the celebration. Among those present were Barbara Tyler Ahlfield, Chatarina Salomonsson, Dina Klumbys, Gene Sellers, Howard Harris, Juan Ortiz Portas, Michael Surber, Neela Pushparaj, Vasile Ghiuță, Youri Chasov, Silke Wolff, Monika Bendner, Jenneke Brunnekreeft, and Christophe Szpajdel-each honored for their unique contribution to the global artistic landscape. Their presence brought a spirit of connection and cultural richness to a night that celebrated unity through creative excellence.

After the official program, the evening naturally shifted into celebration. Guests shared a traditional Italian dinner, exchanged stories, and raised toasts. And then, the energy transformed. The dance floor opened, and the night came alive with music, movement, and pure joy. Artists, organizers, and guests danced together-celebrating peace, life, and the creative force that brought them all together.

The 2025 Top 60 Masters Awards, presented by ArtTour International, will be remembered not only for their elegance and meaning-but for their soul. In a world that deeply needs connection, this night reminded everyone in the room of what art can do: bridge divides, uplift humanity, and create space for joy, hope, and peace.

ATIM Media

ArtTour International Magazine

+1 800-807-1167

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.