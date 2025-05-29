Astellas Enters Exclusive License Agreement With Evopoint Biosciences For XNW27011, A Novel Clinical-Stage Antibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting CLDN18.2

- Agreement grants Astellas exclusive worldwide rights (excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan region) to develop and commercialize XNW27011 -

- XNW27011 has demonstrated encouraging monotherapy efficacy in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of patients with solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal cancer and pancreatic cancer -

- Evopoint to receive a $130 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $70 million near-term payments, and additional milestone payments associated with development, regulatory and commercialization milestones totaling up to $1.34 billion, as well as royalties on net sales of XNW27011, if approved -

TOKYO and SUZHOU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, "Astellas") and Evopoint Biosciences (Evopoint Biosciences Co., Ltd.) today announced they have entered into an exclusive license agreement for XNW27011, a novel investigational clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CLDN18.2. The agreement grants Astellas a worldwide (excluding China's mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan region) exclusive license to develop and commercialize XNW27011.

XNW27011 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study in China in patients with CLDN18.2-expressing solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal cancer and pancreatic cancer. It uses a proprietary topoisomerase I inhibitor payload and linker technology, an approach that has demonstrated clinical success in other approved cancer therapies.

Astellas has significant expertise in developing therapies that target CLDN18.2, including VYLOYTM, the first CLDN18.2-targeted therapy approved in the world. XNW27011 has the potential to address currently unmet patient need and will expand Astellas' oncology pipeline which currently contains CLDN-targeting therapies utilizing different approaches, as well as ADC's directed to other targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evopoint will receive a $130 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $70 million near-term payments, and additional milestone payments associated with development, regulatory and commercialization milestones totaling up to $1.34 billion, as well as royalties on net sales of XNW27011, if approved.

Adam Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas

"Astellas is dedicated to advancing innovative therapies for some of the most challenging-to-treat cancers, such as gastric and pancreatic cancer. XNW27011 is a promising new asset that complements Astellas' pipeline and enhances our leading position in precision oncology. We look forward to harnessing our expertise in targeting CLDN18.2 and specialized knowledge in GI cancers to advance XNW27011 and deliver meaningful outcomes to patients."

Arthur Qiang , Chairman , Evopoint

"XNW27011 is a novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate that has shown great promise in the clinic. Astellas has a proven history of developing and commercializing a strong franchise of innovative cancer therapies. We are pleased to enter into this new license agreement to further our collective goals of bringing new treatment options for patients in need worldwide."

About Astellas

Astellas is a global life sciences company committed to turning innovative science into VALUE for patients. We provide transformative therapies in disease areas that include oncology, ophthalmology, urology, immunology and women's health. Through our research and development programs, we are pioneering new healthcare solutions for diseases with high unmet medical need. Learn more at .

About Evopoint Biosciences

Evopoint Biosciences is an innovative biopharmaceutical company with exceptional capabilities in R&D and commercialization. Since its inception, Evopoint has been committed to improving human health by discovering and developing cutting-edge pharmaceutical solutions that address significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Leveraging diverse discovery platforms in targeted therapy, ADC, and targeted protein degradation (TPD), the company has built a robust pipeline focused on oncology, infectious diseases and metabolic diseases. Learn more at .

Astellas Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

