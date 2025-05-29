Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Envoy: Door Opened For Int'l Investments In Syria


2025-05-29 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 29 (KUNA) -- US Special Envoy for Syria and US Ambassador to Turkiye, Thomas Barrack on Thursday announced that the path is now open for international investment in Syria, noting billions of dollars have already been launched in the country.
On the X account, Barrack had said this initial step taken is only a week following US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.
He even explained that the USD 7 billion energy agreement signed today in Damascus between the US, Turkiye, and Qatar represents the first major example of a new path of regional partnership and cooperation.
Barrack added, Syria is now open to business thanks to President Trump's decision, with the support of both Qatar and Turkiye, "as old barriers are being removed, paving the way for trade instead of chaos".
Earlier today, the Syrian government signed an agreement and memorandum of understanding with an international consortium of companies worth USD 7 billion in the energy sector.
The deal includes project involving four-gas powered plants to generate 5,000 megawatts of electricity in central and eastern Syria and a 1,000 megawatt solar farm, in the Wadi Al-Rabi' region in southern Syria. (end)
