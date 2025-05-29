Hushconcerts Celebrates 20 Years Of Silent Disco In The U.S. With A Nationwide Festival Tour

Silent disco company producing stages at major summer festivals including Coachella, BottleRock, La Onda, Electric Forest, and others

- Robbie Kowal LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HUSHconcerts , a longtime innovator in wireless audio events, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a coast-to-coast tour highlighting two decades of silent disco in the United States.The company's journey began on June 11, 2005, when CEO, Robbie Kowal became the first silent disco DJ to perform in the U.S. at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. That landmark night launched what would become a national movement in immersive, multi-channel audio experiences.Since then, HUSHconcerts has produced more than 1,000 events across the country, including silent discos, conferences, concerts, film screenings, sound baths, meditations, fitness activations, and culinary events-pushing the boundaries of what wireless audio can do.“The visionaries at Bonnaroo opened an exciting chapter 20 years ago when they picked us to kick off silent disco in the U.S.,” said Kowal.“We have so many to thank for all of our success, so we're hitting the road to show our appreciation.”To commemorate its 20-year milestone, HUSHconcerts will embark on a summer-long festival tour with stops at some of the nation's most beloved music gatherings. Events on the schedule include:May 31-June 1: LA ONDA FESTIVAL - Napa, CAJune 18-22: ELECTRIC FOREST - Rothbury, MIJune 26-28: YAHN DAWN with PRETTY LIGHTS - Buena Vista, COJuly 4-5: FESTIVAL TBAJuly 17-19: DIRTYBIRD CAMPOUT X NORTHERN NIGHTS – Piercy, CAThe tour kicked off with ten nights of programming at Coachella in Indio, Calif., and continued with three Bay Area appearances, including Mill Valley Music Festival, a curated 45-DJ experience at Bottlerock Napa Valley, and soon-to-come, 30 DJs of silent disco at La Onda.Later in June, HUSHconcerts returns to Electric Forest to produce two stages featuring more than 50 performers. The following week, the company will debut at Yahn Dawn, a new festival headlined by Pretty Lights in Buena Vista Colorado. That event will offer both a silent disco and FM broadcast audio, allowing attendees to tune in directly from their campsites.At some of the events like Bottlerock and Electric Forest, HUSHconcerts is producing two or more stages simultaneously. Kowal and his team have curated intricate multi-channel lineups highlighting regional stars and underground heroes.After a yet-to-be-announced July Fourth celebration, the tour will wrap up in Northern California with a return to Dirtybird Campout in partnership with Northern Nights.“Our headphone technology has evolved through the years and along with it we have refined the details of musical curation and production design,” said Kowal.“Silent disco is so much bigger than any one DJ, producer, or company now. It's a team effort.”For more information about the tour and HUSHconcerts' history, visit .***About HUSHconcerts:HUSHconcerts is the industry leader in wireless audio experiences, producing unforgettable silent discos, immersive events, and live activations across the country. Blending cutting-edge technology with world-class production, HUSHconcerts empowers audiences to choose their own audio adventure-whether on the dance floor, at a conference, or under the stars. With a reputation built on innovation, excellence, and good vibes, HUSHconcerts is trusted by artists, brands, and fans alike. Discover more and tune in at .###

Brittany Bowen

BPR International

+1 614-226-9542

...rnational

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.