Eid Al Adha 2025: Indonesia First Country To Announce Start Of Dhul Hijjah

[Editor's Note: For latest updates on Eid Al Adha announcements in the UAE and region, read Khaleej Times' live blog here .]

Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei have announced the first day of Dhul Hijjah .

Indonesia will be marking the start of the month on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. This means that Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Friday, June 6 in the Asian country.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will be starting the month on Thursday, May 29 , as authorities reported that the moon had not been sighted in the country. This means Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7 in Malaysia.

Brunei followed after Malaysia, with authorities announcing that the moon was not sighted, meaning that Dhul Hijjah will start on Thursday, May 29. Therefore, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle , unlike the Gregorian calendar. So, moon sightings determine when Islamic holidays fall in correlation with the Gregorian dates.