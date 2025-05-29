Nemo Wins 'Best Song' And 'Best Solo Act' At Swiss Music Awards

Deutsch de Nemo holt an den Swiss Music Awards zwei von vier Trophäen Original Read more: Nemo holt an den Swiss Music Awards zwei von vier Trophäe

This content was published on May 29, 2025

Nominated in four categories, Nemo came home with two trophies: in the category“best single” for The Code, as well as in the category“best solo act”.

Veteran rockers Patent Ochsner were named the“best band” in the country. The award was like a declaration of love, frontman Büne Huber told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Bern-based group was also nominated in the category of“best live act”, but lost out to the Dabu Fantastic.

The duo did not expect this, as they had hinted before the award ceremony:“competing against Patent Ochsner is like playing football against the Brazilian national team: winning is not impossible, but very unlikely”, Dabu Fantastic said.

Switzerland's best-known music prize was awarded in a total of 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, the awards honoured those who had attracted particular attention on stage, streaming platforms or social media.

