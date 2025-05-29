Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nemo Wins 'Best Song' And 'Best Solo Act' At Swiss Music Awards

Nemo Wins 'Best Song' And 'Best Solo Act' At Swiss Music Awards


2025-05-29 02:13:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The winner of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was also the big victor at the annual Swiss Music Awards in Zurich on Wednesday night. This content was published on May 29, 2025 - 11:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Nemo holt an den Swiss Music Awards zwei von vier Trophäen Original Read more: Nemo holt an den Swiss Music Awards zwei von vier Trophäe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Nominated in four categories, Nemo came home with two trophies: in the category“best single” for The Code, as well as in the category“best solo act”.

Veteran rockers Patent Ochsner were named the“best band” in the country. The award was like a declaration of love, frontman Büne Huber told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Bern-based group was also nominated in the category of“best live act”, but lost out to the Dabu Fantastic.

The duo did not expect this, as they had hinted before the award ceremony:“competing against Patent Ochsner is like playing football against the Brazilian national team: winning is not impossible, but very unlikely”, Dabu Fantastic said.

Switzerland's best-known music prize was awarded in a total of 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, the awards honoured those who had attracted particular attention on stage, streaming platforms or social media.

More More Who is Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo?

This content was published on May 29, 2024 A documentary follows the career of Nemo Mettler, who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 for Switzerland.

Read more: Who is Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo

MENAFN29052025000210011054ID1109612588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search