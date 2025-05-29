Supra Human Redefines Online Fitness: NFL Veteran John Madsen And Powerhouse CEO Nineveh Madsen Build A $25M Fitness Empire Transforming Lives Worldwide

Scottsdale-based coaching powerhouse dominates the industry with $25M in annual revenue-and continues to scale for unstoppable success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a saturated and often superficial fitness world, Supra Human is cutting through the noise with radical transformations, elite coaching, and unstoppable momentum. Co-founded by former NFL athlete John Madsen and award-winning journalist and CEO Nineveh Madsen , this Scottsdale-based global performance powerhouse has become one of the most profitable and impactful online coaching companies in the world-generating over $25 million in annual revenue and transforming the lives of high-performing men and women across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond .

John Madsen, Founder, Supra Human

Nineveh Madsen, Co-Founder and CEO, Supra Human

Supra Human's meteoric rise is no accident. Its founders built the company on the belief that physical transformation is just the entry point to something far greater: total identity reconstruction . By integrating science-backed training, nutrition, mindset reprogramming, and elite-level accountability, Supra Human clients experience massive shifts in performance, confidence, and life leadership.

"We don't just help people lose weight or get fit," said John Madsen , founder of Supra Human and the visionary behind its performance methodology. "We eliminate every trace of mediocrity holding them back and rebuild a body-and mindset-that's completely unrecognizable from who they were before."

A former professional athlete turned high-performance coach, Madsen has spent the past decade coaching top CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, athletes, and individuals ready to operate at a higher level. Supra Human's proprietary system creates breakthroughs where other programs fail-because it doesn't just change the body, it rewires the identity .

The company's next-level growth has been fueled by the strategic leadership of Nineveh Madsen , a former FOX and NBC news anchor and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who transitioned into tech, where she helped scale a cybersecurity firm to multiple eight figures. Now, as Co-Owner and CEO of Supra Human, Nineveh has built a 96-person global team , expanded operations, launched a women's transformation division, and turned the company into a category-defining brand in high-performance coaching.

"There's a major leadership crisis happening-in business, in families, in people's own lives," Nineveh said. "What we've created is a system that puts people back in control of their physical health, mental strength, and personal power. And we're just getting started."

In the past 18 months, Supra Human has:



Surpassed $25 million in annual revenue , with a staggering $52 million annual projection after Q1 2025

Grown to a 96-person full-time global team , including coaching, operations, client success, marketing, and content, with staff across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, and Dubai

Transformed thousands of lives with documented client wins, powerful before-and-after success stories, and industry-defying retention

Developed distinct coaching divisions for men and women , tailored to their unique challenges and identity drivers

Built a loyal, globally distributed community of high achievers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond Laid the groundwork for major media expansion , in-person leadership summits , brand partnerships, and new lifestyle product launches

Supra Human is not your typical online coaching brand-it's a full-scale personal transformation machine. It attracts a different kind of client: individuals who demand excellence, reject mediocrity, and want more from life, from themselves, and from the people they lead.

"Our goal is to make greatness the standard," John added. "We're not here to inspire you for a week. We're here to change how you think, how you live, and how you lead-permanently."

As the company prepares to scale its impact through an aggressive public relations campaign, executive thought leadership, and high-profile speaking engagements, Supra Human is poised to redefine what's possible in fitness, performance, and personal power. The brand's evolution is being watched closely by leaders across industries-and its impact is only just beginning.

About Supra Human

Supra Human is a global online fitness and identity transformation company co-founded by NFL veteran John Madsen and media/tech executive Nineveh Madsen . Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company delivers elite coaching programs for men and women who want to achieve physical mastery, mental resilience, and life leadership. With a proprietary system built on training, nutrition, mindset reprogramming, and accountability, Supra Human has helped thousands achieve powerful, lasting transformations. With over $25 million in annual revenue , a rapidly scaling global team, and an expanding brand ecosystem, Supra Human is setting the new gold standard in high-performance coaching.

For media inquiries, interviews, or client features, contact:

Melissa Rein Lively

Global Head of PR & Communications, Supra Human

📧 [email protected]

🌐

