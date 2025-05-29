Sportiqe Named Official Apparel Partner Of Major League Pickleball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exciting partnership brings together two fast-growing forces in sports and lifestyle. MLP by DoorDash continues to lead the charge in elevating pickleball to the professional stage, while Sportiqe brings its signature blend of innovation and comfort to the passionate pickleball community.

"At Sportiqe, we believe comfort inspires confidence-and confidence drives performance," said Matt Altman, CEO and Co-Founder of Sportiqe. "We're thrilled to bring our apparel to Major League Pickleball and support a sport that's exploding in popularity, inclusivity, and energy. This partnership is a perfect match for our brand and the people who wear it."

Sportiqe will unveil a full range of officially licensed MLP apparel during the 2025 season, designed for both on-court action and off-court lifestyle. Fans can expect elevated basics that feel as good as they look-crafted with the same detail and purpose Sportiqe is known for. Available online at Majorleaguepickleball , Pickleballcentral and onsite at Major League Pickleball (MLP by DoorDash) Events.

About Sportiqe

Founded in 2006, Sportiqe is a global lifestyle apparel brand committed to delivering elevated comfort through modern, high-quality basics. Trusted by top athletes, entertainers, and brands, Sportiqe apparel is designed for life on the move. Learn more at .

About Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash)

Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP presented by DoorDash) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring over 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association (UPA), bringing together the leading pro pickleball organizations under a single entity. Visit the official website and follow MLP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube for more information .

