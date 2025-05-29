UBS Celebrates The Craft Of Couture With Dior And Carine Roitfeld Through New Experiential Exhibition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UBS House of Craft x Dior will explore the legacy, technique, innovation and future of couture through Carine Roitfeld's inimitable lens. For the first time, the exhibition will unite the work of all seven of Dior's creative directors in one place: Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, plus a special tribute to Kim Jones.

UBS House of Craft x Dior will showcase the work of all seven of Dior's creative directors across eight decades.

Post thi

Dior opened its archive to fashion legend Carine Roitfeld, where she selected and styled looks that honor Dior's eight decades of leadership. The reveal of this photo exhibit, captured by acclaimed photographer Brigitte Niedermair, brings Dior's archives and legacy to life, revealing the highly detailed processes and imaginative minds that define the craft of couture and how their influence continues to define the legacy of the iconic Maison.

John McDonald, Group Chief Marketing Officer and Head Group Brand & Marketing Innovation, said: "At UBS, craft is more than a concept-it's a reflection of how we care for our clients and their ambitions, through dedication, excellence and a combination of heritage and vision. We are proud to partner with Dior and Carine Roitfeld to present a unique celebration of the craft of couture, allowing us to honor what matters most to our clients: preserving what's timeless while building for the future."

Through innovative programming and meaningful discussions, UBS House of Craft x Dior will offer a rare and exclusive opportunity to engage with masters of craft, with the goal of forging connection. Programming will span six days and feature a range of intimate conversations, panels, and workshops designed to deepen engagement with the craft of couture. Highlights include sessions such as "From Curation to Creation," a dialogue between Carine Roitfeld and Brigitte Niedermair; "Leadership in Fashion & Luxury," featuring Dior's Alexandra Winokur and UBS's Solita Marcelli and Jen Povlitz; and "Where the Craft of Fashion and Art Meet," with artist Jeffrey Gibson. Additional talks explore themes like couture as a collective, Dior's heritage, the role of the atelier, and the future of sustainable luxury, with speakers including Danielle Frankel, Horst Schüler of Dior Atelier, Lucy Bishop of Sotheby's, and Lauren Lepire of Timeless Vixen. Craft demonstrations, private tours, and student-focused programming will round out the experience, creating a dynamic, multi-day celebration of cultural excellence.

The event is also an ode to the deep fascination Christian Dior had with New York City and its landscape, which was often reflected in his designs.

"Above all, this alliance is a celebration of excellence, haute couture elegance, and the exceptional savoir-faire deployed by Dior since the triumph of the New Look in 1947. Carine Roitfeld's passion and unique expertise, combined with the unrivalled talent of Brigitte Niedermair, a loyal collaborator of the House, highlight at once our timeless heritage and our creativity that is constantly reinvented by the various designers who have succeeded Christian Dior. This artistic dialogue is a tribute to audacity and virtuoso artisanship, at the convergence of past, present, and future, in a perpetually shifting cultural landscape," says Olivier Bialobos.

UBS House of Craft will continue to celebrate the craft of couture, alongside Horology and Gastronomy, with a series of global events taking place in the US and Asia throughout the year. These themes highlight the intersection between heritage and innovation, showcasing the extensive expertise and mastery of technique achieved by accomplished authorities within each craft.

UBS House of Craft x Dior will open to the public on June 6, 2025, through June 8 at 28 Pine Street in New York City. Registration will be free and open to the public at .

More information on UBS House of Craft can be found on ubs/HoC

ABOUT UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

ABOUT UBS HOUSE OF CRAFT

UBS House of Craft is a global initiative celebrating excellence in craft across diverse disciplines, from couture and horology to gastronomy and more.

The initiative reflects UBS's brand belief – "Banking is our craft" – underscores the parallels between UBS's commitment to mastery and the dedication of the world's most skilled creators.

The series launched in October 2024, with a horology-focused event in New York in partnership with Hodinkee. Each UBS House of Craft event is co-curated with a master of craft and brings together both legendary and trailblazing leading voices from the craft offering UBS clients and the public a rare and exclusive opportunity to engage with masters of craft through intimate events, behind-the-scenes experiences, exhibitions and masterclasses with the goal of fostering meaningful exchanges.

Designed as a platform for dialogue, discovery, and cultural exchange, UBS House of Craft connects UBS clients and new audiences to the worlds of luxury and craft, both in-person and through digital content.

ABOUT DIOR

For nearly 80 years, Dior has served as a global authority in couture.

Dior's debut collection in 1947 introduced the iconic 'New Look' which defined the modern-day silhouette of women's fashion, as described by Vogue 'the New Look marked a turning point in fashion history and set the course for post-war fashion', which has established the brand as a symbol of elegance and innovation. Each of the 6 legendary creative directors since, Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, have continued to shape the House's legacy, providing their creative vision and working closely with the atelier to define each chapter in the brand's storied history.

ABOUT CARINE ROITFELD

Carine is a leading fashion industry figure, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of CR Fashion Book, headquartered in NYC, she was also previously the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris for almost a decade. Known for her bold and provocative aesthetic, her career has profoundly defined contemporary fashion. As the curator of this collaboration, she brings her visionary legacy and unmatched aesthetic sensibility to the program.

Carine has collaborated with and consulted for many leading fashion brands, from Givenchy to Tom Ford and Yves Saint Laurent, and played a crucial role in establishing this era's top models, including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Gisele Bündchen. She has worked with renowned photographers over her illustrious career, including Mario Sorrenti, Mert & Marcus and Bruce Weber. Her work in the industry has made her one of the most respected voices in fashion, bringing her accolades from other curators, photographers, creative directors and models, with the Times recognizing her as the 'ultimate style setter' and The Guardian calling her the 'Queen of French fashion...an absolute titan in the global fashion world'.

Apart from her work in fashion, Carine is known for her philanthropic efforts. Since 2012, she has curated the runway show hosted at amfAR Cannes, featuring the world's most famous models and gowns that are auctioned off to generate millions of dollars for AIDS research, with the most recent show curated by Carine in 2024 raising $16 million, also featuring performances from Cher and Nick Jonas.

ABOUT BRIGITTE NIEDERMAIR

Brigitte Niedermair's photography discipline spans over 29 years in the fashion industry. Brigitte, who has a 12-year-long relationship with Dior, devised the concept and captured iconic creations from each designer, drawing from the house's extensive archives to reflect their individual visions through her distinctive visual language. Curated by Carine Roitfeld, the Founder of CR Fashion Book and previously the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris, this exhibition is an homage to Dior's enduring legacy, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship and visionary creativity that continue to define the House.

With a focus on the meaning of identity, the effect of representing the female body, and the agency of viewership. More broadly, Niedermair's approach to photography has been a constant exploration of time and memory that reflects onto the languages of the history of art. Her works have been featured in private collections, international museum exhibits as well as publications including CR Fashion Book by Carine Roitfeld, V Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Número, W Magazine, Dior Magazine and Vogue Italia. In addition, she has published seven books over the last decade.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

UBS

Christina Aquilina

[email protected]

DIOR

Karen Chan

[email protected]

Elle Crane

[email protected]

Ck Lau

[email protected]

Alexia Gfeller

[email protected]

Erin Mull

[email protected]

CARINE ROITFELD

Emmanuelle Lévesque

[email protected]

SOURCE UBS House of Craft x Dior