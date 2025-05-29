Jodha And Akbar Got Married Is A 'Fake' Representation: Rajasthan Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) The tale of a political-marital alliance between Akbar and the Amer royal family has been exaggerated and misrepresented, said Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde in Udaipur while questioning the authenticity of certain historical narratives.

He claimed that early Indian history was largely written by foreign authors and contains several misleading facts.

Speaking at an event organised in Udaipur to mark the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the Governor pointed out historical inconsistencies, particularly related to Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Referring to Akbarnama, Governor Bagde said,“There is no mention of Akbar's own marriage in his official biography. The commonly told story about his marriage to the princess of Amer is also false. I have heard of this claim, but no factual basis or documentation supports it in Akbarnama.”

He further added that Raja Bharmal had married his daughter off to Akbar's household through a maid's connection, not as a royal alliance.

The Governor also criticised school textbooks for giving disproportionate emphasis to Akbar over Maharana Pratap, one of India's most iconic warrior-kings known for his resistance against the Mughals.

“History textbooks tend to glorify Akbar while offering limited content on Maharana Pratap. This needs to change. Fortunately, with the implementation of the New National Education Policy (NEP), efforts are being made to restore the balance and instil pride in our cultural and historical heritage,” Bagde noted.

He praised Maharana Pratap's unwavering stand for self-respect and sovereignty, highlighting that he never compromised, even under intense pressure.

The Governor drew parallels between Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling them symbols of patriotism and valour.

“There was a gap of nearly 90 years between them. Had they been contemporaries, the history and destiny of India could have been vastly different,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Bhonsle dynasty of Shivaji Maharaj traces its lineage to the Sisodia dynasty of Mewar, underlining the deep historical connections between the two warrior lineages.

In a tribute to the villagers living along the India-Pakistan border, the Governor lauded their courage and patriotism.

“Even during times of war, when bullets are flying, these villagers raise the morale of our jawans by chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. This is the spirit of real India, one that defends the soul of the nation,” he said.

The event was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore, and Member of Parliament Chunnilal Garasiya, among other dignitaries.