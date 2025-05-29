403
Ukrainian FM claims country wants Putin-Zelensky meeting
(MENAFN) Ukraine has expressed interest in a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently said such a meeting could happen, but only after negotiators from both sides reach certain agreements on resolving the conflict.
Sibiga responded to questions from Euronews about the Vatican’s proposal to host further Russia-Ukraine talks, following the recent resumption of dialogue in Istanbul after a three-year pause. He confirmed that the Vatican has suggested possible meetings, including at the leadership level.
Ukraine is open to considering various venues for a potential Putin-Zelensky summit. Sibiga also noted that Zelensky wishes to meet with former US President Donald Trump.
After Putin proposed unconditional direct talks during the Istanbul meeting on May 15, Zelensky initially insisted he would only meet directly with Putin, who did not commit to attending. Eventually, the talks proceeded with Russian presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov leading their respective delegations.
Medinsky stated that Ukraine’s request for a Putin-Zelensky meeting was acknowledged by Moscow.
Following a recent call between Putin and Trump, the US president said Moscow and Kiev are set to start direct negotiations on a ceasefire soon. Putin confirmed that Russia would collaborate with Ukraine to draft a memorandum outlining provisions for a future peace treaty, including a timeline for a possible temporary truce if agreements are reached.
