Gujarat: AMC Demolishes 400 Illegal Huts In Ahmedabad Eviction Drive

Ahmedabad, May 29 (IANS) Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat razed over 400 illegal structures in Akbarnagar, a densely populated settlement in the Bapunagar area, behind the SP office near Ajit Mill crossroads.

The operation, led by AMC's Estate Department, was carried out under heavy police security and cleared approximately 15,000 square meters of municipal land.

The demolition began early in the morning and was completed within two hours using a fleet of earth-moving machinery that included five JCBs, two Hitachi breakers, seven Hitachi machines, and 14 additional heavy-duty vehicles.

Around 100 labourers were deployed to assist in the clearance. Debris removal is underway, and the site is being prepared for the construction of a boundary wall to prevent future encroachments.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishal Khanama, who supervised the operation, said the action followed the issuance of eviction notices to the residents. He noted that this was not the first attempt to rehabilitate the settlement.

“Back in 2014, 221 families from Akbarnagar were allotted housing in Vatwa, but 76 of them returned and continued to live illegally on this land,” he said.

The AMC claimed that the demolition was carried out following due legal process. Officials said the area had long been marked for encroachment removal, and the clearance was necessary to reclaim public land.

Security arrangements were extensive to ensure the operation remained peaceful.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R.D. Ojha of H Division said the deployment included two ACPs, nine Police Inspectors, 27 Sub-Inspectors, nearly 400 constables, and 10 units of the State Reserve Police (SRP).

“The operation was completed without any significant resistance or incident,” he claimed.

AMC officials claimed that the reclaimed land may soon be repurposed for public amenities such as a library, a park, and a ward office.

Plans are in the pipeline, and construction of the boundary wall is expected to begin shortly to secure the site from further encroachment.