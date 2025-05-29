Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025

Reddio, The first parallel EVM to go mainnet-GPU-accelerated, AI-native, backed by Paradigm.

Reddio , the high-performance parallel EVM accelerated by GPU, will launch its native RDO token through a Binance Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) on Binance Wallet starting May 29, 2025 .. Engineered for autonomous AI and compute-heavy dApps, Reddio brings Web3 scalability into the high-performance era.

Following the TGE, RDO will be available for Binance Alpha trading on PancakeSwap and Binance Wallet DEX , providing access across both decentralized and semi-custodial venues.

As part of its multichain architecture, 50% of RDO's circulating supply will be deployed on BNB Chain , with seamless cross-chain transfers enabled by Hyperlane's messaging bridge , ensuring smooth interoperability across ecosystems.

Key Token Launch Details



Token Name: Reddio ( RDO )

Token Symbol: RDO

Launch Format: Binance Exclusive TGE on Binance Wallet

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 RDO

IDO Distribution: 2% of total supply

Subscription Period: May 29, 2025, from 8AM to 10AM (UTC)

Alpha Trading Format: RDO / BNB trading pair

Alpha Trading venue: Binance Wallet DEX or PancakeSwap after subscription.. Alpha Trading start Time: May 29, 2025, from 10AM (UTC)

Why Reddio

The Parallel EVM Powering Autonomous AI

Backed by Paradigm , Reddio is purpose-built for the next frontier of blockchain: AI agents, high-frequency DeFi, and real-time applications-all running natively on-chain.

By fusing parallel execution with GPU acceleration , Reddio delivers unprecedented computational throughput, without sacrificing decentralization or security.

Already integrated by over 40 projects , and with 124M+ transactions and 18M wallet addresses on public testnet, Reddio is on track to become the first parallel EVM to go live on mainnet in Q2, 2025 .

️The Tech Stack

#ParallelExecution – Enables multi-threaded smart contract execution using optimistic concurrency with conflict detection and re-execution, inspired by BlockSTM-style models.

#GPUAcceleration – Compiles EVM bytecode to CUDA kernels, enabling smart contracts and AI workloads to run directly on GPUs - unlocking native GPU-level speed for on-chain computation

#DecentralizedSequencer – Boosts network resilience and ensures censorship-resistant transaction ordering.

#LowGasFee – Cost-efficient execution at scale, even for compute-intensive AI workloads.

#ModularSequencerSDK – Accelerate time-to-launch for Layer 2/3s and appchains with modular, production-ready infra.

About Reddio

Backed by Paradigm, Reddio is the first GPU-powered parallel EVM Layer-2 , built for running autonomous AI natively at scale. With Ethereum-grade security, multi-threaded execution, and a modular infrastructure stack, Reddio enables real applications to thrive in a decentralized environment.