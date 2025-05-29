403
Mexico's Stock Market Eases On May 28 As Trade Tensions And Economic Concerns Mount
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent market updates on X confirm the S&P/BMV IPC Index closed at approximately 58,482.47 on May 28, 2025, declining 111.33 points or 0.19%.
The index faced resistance near 58,800, unable to break through the Ichimoku Cloud on the 4-hour timeframe. Profit-taking, global trade uncertainties, and domestic economic challenges drove the slight downturn during the session.
The index opened near 58,593.8, following a 0.23% gain the previous day, but encountered steady selling pressure throughout the session.
The 50-period Simple Moving Average around 58,200 provided a key support level, while the 200-period SMA near 57,500 stood as a deeper potential floor.
A bearish MACD crossover signaled fading momentum, aligning with the price's failure to breach the Ichimoku Cloud's resistance zone between 58,800 and 59,000.
The price hovered near the middle of the Bollinger Bands, indicating low volatility in the market. The Relative Strength Index likely sat around 50, reflecting neutral momentum with no strong overbought or oversold conditions.
The absence of significant volume spikes suggested the decline stemmed from consistent selling, likely driven by profit-taking after the index's recent upward trend from 57,500 in late April.
Megacable and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico emerged as the day's top performers, gaining from resilience in domestic sectors like telecommunications and transportation.
Asur took the heaviest hit, dropping 6.5%, while GCC fell 1.8%, both weighed down by challenges in the construction and infrastructure sectors.
Industrias Peñoles and Gentera likely extended their losses, having previously declined 3.03% and 2.86% in late April, as commodity price volatility and financial sector pressures persisted.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, a key vehicle for foreign investors, likely saw modest outflows as sentiment turned cautious, though the small magnitude of the index's decline indicated no widespread panic among investors.
Mexico's Economic Outlook
The Bank of Mexico slashed its 2025 GDP growth forecast to a mere 0.1%, raising alarms about the country's economic health. The Mexican peso weakened to 19.41 per dollar, adding strain on companies reliant on imported goods.
Oil prices, a critical factor for Mexico, showed Brent at $66.98 per barrel in late April, providing a slight lift to energy stocks like Alpek. However, the same price dynamics increased costs for other sectors, contributing to the broader market's cautious mood.
Mexico's heavy reliance on exports, particularly to the U.S., amplified these pressures amid global trade uncertainties. A JPMorgan survey from April 2025 noted the impact of U.S. trade policies, including Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican goods, which heightened uncertainty for export-driven firms.
Wall Street closed lower on May 28, reacting to fears of escalating trade wars, as noted in recent market sentiment on X. Asian markets, which closed earlier, displayed weakness, setting a cautious tone for global equities.
Brazil's Bovespa likely mirrored the IPC's decline, reflecting shared regional concerns over commodity prices and U.S. demand. The U.S. markets had gained the previous day, with the Dow Jones up 1.78%, the S&P 500 up 2.05%, and the Nasdaq up 2.47%.
However, the shift to a risk-off mood on May 28 impacted emerging markets like Mexico. The JPMorgan survey also highlighted broader risks, with 61% of respondents anticipating stagflation in the U.S., marked by rising inflation and slowing growth.
This scenario could further dampen demand for Mexican exports. From a mercantile perspective, the day's performance underscored Mexico 's vulnerability to global trade shifts.
The stronger U.S. dollar, coupled with tariff threats, squeezed manufacturers and exporters, key components of the IPC Index.
Energy firms saw mixed impacts from oil price movements, with Alpek benefiting from higher Brent prices, while construction and financial sectors struggled under domestic economic constraints.
The technical resistance at 58,800, paired with fading momentum, suggested the market might test lower support levels near 58,200 in the coming days if global sentiment fails to improve.
Investors remained on edge, awaiting further clarity on U.S. economic data and trade policy developments that could influence Mexico's export-driven economy.
