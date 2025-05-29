403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Opposes UAE AI Data Hub
(MENAFN) US billionaire and tech magnate Elon Musk attempted to hinder a significant agreement aimed at establishing one of the globe's most expansive artificial intelligence (AI) data hubs in the United Arab Emirates, according to a Wednesday report from a journal.
His objection reportedly stemmed from his company, xAI, being left out of the collaboration.
The initiative, spearheaded by OpenAI alongside several other prominent American tech firms, involves the creation of a major data facility in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital.
Sources with knowledge of the situation revealed that Musk warned UAE officials that United States Leader Donald Trump would not approve the venture unless his own AI company, xAI, was given a seat at the table.
The report indicated that Musk became frustrated upon discovering that OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, was a central figure in the enterprise and was also set to accompany Trump on an official tour of the Middle East in May.
In response, Musk decided to join the trip and personally expressed his objections.
Despite Musk’s concerns, Trump’s administration ultimately reviewed and endorsed the deal. A representative from the White House noted that Musk’s objections were rooted in concerns about equity and a desire for all AI enterprises to have equal opportunities.
On May 22, OpenAI formally unveiled the project, referring to it as "the first international deployment of Stargate, OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform."
The company added in its announcement that "the agreement -- which includes our partners G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco and SoftBank -- was developed in close coordination with the US government, and we greatly appreciate President Trump for his support in making it possible."
Musk and Altman were both founding members of OpenAI in 2015.
However, Musk departed from the organization in 2018 and has since been a vocal critic of both Altman and the company.
His objection reportedly stemmed from his company, xAI, being left out of the collaboration.
The initiative, spearheaded by OpenAI alongside several other prominent American tech firms, involves the creation of a major data facility in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital.
Sources with knowledge of the situation revealed that Musk warned UAE officials that United States Leader Donald Trump would not approve the venture unless his own AI company, xAI, was given a seat at the table.
The report indicated that Musk became frustrated upon discovering that OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, was a central figure in the enterprise and was also set to accompany Trump on an official tour of the Middle East in May.
In response, Musk decided to join the trip and personally expressed his objections.
Despite Musk’s concerns, Trump’s administration ultimately reviewed and endorsed the deal. A representative from the White House noted that Musk’s objections were rooted in concerns about equity and a desire for all AI enterprises to have equal opportunities.
On May 22, OpenAI formally unveiled the project, referring to it as "the first international deployment of Stargate, OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform."
The company added in its announcement that "the agreement -- which includes our partners G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco and SoftBank -- was developed in close coordination with the US government, and we greatly appreciate President Trump for his support in making it possible."
Musk and Altman were both founding members of OpenAI in 2015.
However, Musk departed from the organization in 2018 and has since been a vocal critic of both Altman and the company.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment