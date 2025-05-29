403
Moscow states power will not solve S-Sudan predicament
(MENAFN) Russia has warned that the ongoing violence in South Sudan cannot be resolved through military means. Speaking at a briefing in Makhachkala on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict between government forces and opposition groups, which she described as a growing humanitarian and political disaster.
Zakharova noted that the worsening situation in recent months has resulted in significant civilian casualties. The resurgence of fighting, marked by ethnic tensions and violations of the 2018 peace agreement, has reignited fears of a return to civil war in the world’s youngest nation.
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, over 1,000 surgeries have been performed on victims of armed violence in just under three months. The conflict has displaced more than 130,000 people, with airstrikes and raids disrupting humanitarian aid and severing vital trade routes to Ethiopia.
Compounding the crisis is the political turmoil surrounding the March arrest of opposition leader and First Vice President Riek Machar. His party claims the move undermines the fragile peace deal that ended the 2013–2018 civil war between Machar and President Salva Kiir.
The deteriorating security situation has prompted several Western countries, including the US and UK, to urge their citizens to leave South Sudan, fearing the country could plunge back into widespread conflict.
Zakharova reiterated Russia’s support for African-led peace initiatives and called on all parties in South Sudan to exercise restraint and recommit to the 2018 peace accord. She stressed that only political dialogue—not military force—can resolve the crisis and avoid further instability in the region, which is already burdened by conflicts in neighboring Sudan, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
