Qatar, Microsoft Discuss Preparations For Upcoming Social Development Summit

New York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Vice President of United Nations and International Organizations (UNIO) at Microsoft H E Christopher Sharrock, at Qatar's Permanent Mission in New York. During the meeting, they discussed Qatar-Microsoft collaboration in preparation for Doha's upcoming hosting of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, scheduled for the end of the year.

