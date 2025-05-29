LG Innotek Develops World's First Automotive 5G Satellite Communications Module

LG Innotek has announced the development of the world's first third-generation 5G satellite communication module designed specifically for vehicles. This breakthrough will enable autonomous and connected cars to transmit significantly larger volumes of data at faster speeds, even in the most remote corners of the globe, the company revealed on Wednesday, Azernews reports.

The new module supports 5G wideband non-terrestrial networks (NTN), offering seamless and high-speed satellite data transmission even in areas without terrestrial network coverage. Unlike conventional narrowband systems, which operate at around 0.2 MHz and are limited to transmitting small bits of data such as SMS messages, LG Innotek's new module leverages a 30 MHz-wide band, enabling it to handle much larger data sets - including images, videos, and real-time GPS data.

This innovation is particularly vital for vehicles traveling through remote or disaster-stricken regions, such as deserts, mountains, or areas impacted by natural calamities that disrupt ground-based infrastructure. In such conditions, vehicles equipped with the module can continue to operate safely, sending emergency alerts, live location updates, and vital diagnostic information to responders or central systems without delay.

Mass production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year, with LG Innotek aiming to market the module to automakers in North America and Japan. The company intends to strengthen its footprint in the global vehicle module market, which is poised for massive growth.

According to LG Innotek, the number of vehicles equipped with 5G communication modules is expected to skyrocket from 4 million in 2024 to 75 million by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43%.

“Vehicle communication modules, alongside automotive lighting systems, will become core pillars of LG Innotek's automotive business,” said Yoo Byaeng-kuk, head of the company's Automotive Components Division.“Through cutting-edge components that deliver clear customer value, we aim to grow our vehicle module business into a trillion-won enterprise.”

The new 5G satellite module is designed to be ultra-compact and energy-efficient, making it suitable not just for cars, but potentially for future air mobility vehicles like drones and flying taxis. As mobility solutions evolve, LG Innotek's innovation could become a critical enabler for next-generation transportation ecosystems.