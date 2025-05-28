Girbau & Girbau North America Clean Show Booth 2523 To Showcase Industrial Laundry Solutions

OSHKOSH, Wis., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Clean Show '25 Girbau and Girbau North America (GNA) will showcase several of the company's Girbau Industrial (GI) products, including feeders, folders and Compact ironing systems, as well as an automated soil sorting system, according to President Mike Floyd. 90- and 130-pound capacity GS Series Washers and a broad range of dryers will also be on hand.

"During Clean, we promise new industrial product introductions, operational laundry systems, engaging in-booth live demonstrations and valuable opportunities to interface with staff, customers and distributors," said Floyd. Attendees will also enjoy aggressive financing and product promotions, along with entertainment."

Girbau Industrial Feeders, Folders and Ironers Fully Operational at the Clean Show

Booth 2523 will feature fully operational industrial equipment, including feeders, folders, ironing systems and an automated soil sorting system. See the following systems in operation:

DRE High-Speed Feeder

The DRE high-speed clip feeder precisely feeds healthcare and hospitality linens, of a variety of dimensions and weights, into any model corresponding ironer at high-speed throughput production rates. Plus, with a touch of a button, it quickly transitions to feed small pieces, including fitted sheets, napkins, pillowcases and other miscellaneous items. The DRE offers two to four operator stations and feeds up to 1,200 per hour. It features an intuitive touchscreen control with 99 customizable programs

FRB High Production Folder

The FRB works seamlessly with any model ironer or stacker and features one to four folding lanes and the ability to automatically perform two to three primary folds and up to three cross folds. Ideal for the automated and high-quality folding of small and large items alike, it is equipped with an adaptable in-feed conveying system with a multi-position design – making it adaptable to any ironer on the market – no matter the manufacturer or roll diameter. Plus, the FRB foler can be configured with up to 3 drop stackers, for large item sorting.

FTQ Multi-Use Dry-Goods/Towel Folder

The FTQ automatically measures, folds and stacks up to 1,200 items per hour. The FTQ is available in two models: the FTQ2000, which automatically folds items up to 48 x 78 inches, and the FTQ2400, which handles items up to 48 x 96 inches. The FTQ automatically sorts and stacks items into three categories, with option of three or four delivery/storage conveyors.

CompactPro All-in-One Ironing System

The CompactPro automatically feeds, irons, folds and stacks small- and large-piece flat work linen and many fitted sheet categories. Engineered with a small footprint for installation in tight spaces, it requires just one or two operators and delivers processing speeds of up to 82-feet-per-minute. This highly versatile compact model is available in natural or LP gas as its heat source with either 24- or 32-inch diameter rolls by a standard 130-inch working width.

New Product Introductions

GS Series Soft-Mount Washers in 90- and 130-pound Capacities

The entire line of newly enhanced GS Washers (23- to 130-pound capacities) bring 450 G-force extract speeds, the highly intuitive Genius hybrid control, the industry's largest 10-inch touchscreen, 360° Vision Corner Status Light and an easy-to-install freestanding design. "Not only are we introducing the larger GS Washer capacities, the entire GS line is significantly improved with Sapphire laundry management and connectivity that includes monitoring diagnostics and remote programming, among other features," said Vice President of Sales Joel Jorgensen. "These are highly productive machines that remove more moisture during extract for greater throughput and efficiency." All GS models, from 23- to 130-pound capacities will be featured with touchscreen/programming demos.

Girbau SortechTM Automated Soil Sorting System

Girbau's Sortech system, integrated with UHF RFID technology, automates the picking, separation, and sorting of soiled linen-delivering greater efficiency, safety, and productivity to commercial and industrial laundries. Engineered with a simple, reliable design, Sortech ensures continuous operation and low maintenance costs. Its intuitive touchscreen interface and multiple visual aids streamline operator interaction, reduce training time and help minimize downtime.

Fully configurable, Sortech offers flexible sorting options to meet a wide range of operational needs. The system also detects and automatically separates items containing potentially hazardous objects-supporting safer, more efficient laundry processes. Designed for high-volume environments, Sortech is the smart solution for laundries looking to elevate production without compromising reliability.

To learn more about GNA's products, services or career opportunities, visit gnalaundry or call 800-256-1073.

Media Contact

Tari Albright

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

About Girbau North America – an EVI Industries Inc. Strategic Laundry Solutions Company

Girbau North America, in Oshkosh, Wis., is a comprehensive strategic laundry solutions company serving the vended, commercial and industrial laundry and textile care markets throughout North America. Services under the GNA umbrella include customer marketing via Girbau Creative Services (GCS); financing through CustomSelect; and distribution through partner distributors and Continental Girbau West (CG West), which serves Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California. GNA also provides product warehousing for quick availability, parts for most brands, technical service assistance, customer care and the industry's most comprehensive offering of commercial laundry solutions to customers throughout North America. GNA brands include:



Continental Girbau®

Girbau Industrial®

Poseidon Textile Care Systems®

Express Laundry Centers®

Sports Laundry Systems® OnePress®

About EVI Industries Inc.

EVI, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the EVI provides customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. EVI sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, EVI sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through EVI's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, it provides its customers with installation, maintenance and repair services. EVI's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems as well as the purchase of EVI's installation, maintenance and repair services.

