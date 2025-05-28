Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. To Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Bakkt caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) that Bakkt's Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) Bakkt's ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you currently own BKKT and purchased prior to March 25, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
