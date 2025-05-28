UAE Announces Eid Al Adha Holidays For Public Sector Employees

[Editor's Note: For latest updates on Eid Al Adha announcements in the UAE and region, read Khaleej Times' live blog here .]

Government employees in UAE will get a four-day weekend for Eid Al Adha this year.

In a statement issued by the Federal Authority of Human Resources, the authority said on Wednesday that the nation will observe the holiday from 9 Dhul Hijjah to 12 Dhul Hijjah.

This means that public sector employees will be off from Thursday, June 5 till Sunday, June 8. Work will resume for public sector employees on Monday, June 9.

On Tuesday, the moonsighting committee convened to spot the Dhul Hijjah crescent. Since it was seen in UAE skies on Tuesday evening, May 28 was announced as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Consequently, Day of Arafah will fall on June 5 and Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6.