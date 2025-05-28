403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Warns Military Force Will Not Resolve South Sudan’s Violence
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a stark warning Tuesday that escalating violence in South Sudan cannot be resolved through military means. The clashes between government troops and opposition factions have plunged the East African nation into a devastating humanitarian and political crisis.
Speaking at a briefing in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan, focused on regional and global security, Zakharova expressed deep concern over the rapidly worsening conditions.
“The sharp deterioration of the situation in South Sudan in recent months is a cause for serious concern,” Zakharova stated, emphasizing the mounting casualties, including among innocent civilians, caused by ongoing armed conflict.
Since the start of the year, fighting in Africa’s youngest country has intensified dramatically, with reports highlighting ethnic violence and repeated violations of the fragile 2018 peace agreement, once seen as a pathway to stability.
The International Committee of the Red Cross disclosed on Monday that its medical teams have conducted more than 1,000 surgeries on patients wounded by weapons in under three months. Over 130,000 people have been displaced as relentless airstrikes and fighter jet attacks have forced residents to flee their homes, obstructed humanitarian aid, and severed vital trade routes linking South Sudan with neighboring Ethiopia.
The crisis has been further aggravated by political turmoil, notably the March arrest of First Vice President and opposition leader Riek Machar.
Since gaining independence from conflict-ridden Sudan in 2011, the landlocked nation has remained volatile following a brutal civil war that erupted in 2013, fueled by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Machar.
Machar’s political faction has declared that his detention effectively nullifies the 2018 peace deal that ended the civil war.
Speaking at a briefing in Makhachkala, Republic of Dagestan, focused on regional and global security, Zakharova expressed deep concern over the rapidly worsening conditions.
“The sharp deterioration of the situation in South Sudan in recent months is a cause for serious concern,” Zakharova stated, emphasizing the mounting casualties, including among innocent civilians, caused by ongoing armed conflict.
Since the start of the year, fighting in Africa’s youngest country has intensified dramatically, with reports highlighting ethnic violence and repeated violations of the fragile 2018 peace agreement, once seen as a pathway to stability.
The International Committee of the Red Cross disclosed on Monday that its medical teams have conducted more than 1,000 surgeries on patients wounded by weapons in under three months. Over 130,000 people have been displaced as relentless airstrikes and fighter jet attacks have forced residents to flee their homes, obstructed humanitarian aid, and severed vital trade routes linking South Sudan with neighboring Ethiopia.
The crisis has been further aggravated by political turmoil, notably the March arrest of First Vice President and opposition leader Riek Machar.
Since gaining independence from conflict-ridden Sudan in 2011, the landlocked nation has remained volatile following a brutal civil war that erupted in 2013, fueled by a power struggle between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Machar.
Machar’s political faction has declared that his detention effectively nullifies the 2018 peace deal that ended the civil war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment