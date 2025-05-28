Cogitate Achieves Outstanding Net Promoter Score Of 9.8, Reinforcing Deep Customer Loyalty And Product Excellence

ATLANTA, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, today announced an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 9.8 , a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, innovation, and partnership.

This score reflects Cogitate's relentless focus on delivering its intuitive, high-impact platforms DigitalEdge Policy, Billing, and Claims, designed to help insurers, MGAs, and program administrators accelerate operations, improve accuracy, and enhance user experience.

"We're humbled by our recent NPS of 9.8-and even more grateful for the trust our customers place in us as their strategic partner. At Cogitate, our customers' goals become our mission. We thank our customers for letting us be part of their vision and journey. We don't take that responsibility lightly-as our customers' allies in modernizing insurance, we're committed to delivering results that truly matter," said Arvind Kaushal, Co-founder and CEO of Cogitate.

Rapid deployment timelines, high-touch customer support, a deep understanding of the insurance industry, and continuous innovation are drivers behind Cogitate's high NPS. Customers cite Cogitate's responsiveness, implementation speed, partnership, and commitment to R&D as differentiators. Further supporting this NPS, Cogitate maintains 100% customer retention and 100% success for all implementations.

In fiscal year 2024, Cogitate launched 11 new implementations with existing customers while onboarding 4 new customers. Cogitate's customers have also adopted new AI-powered features to speed submission intake, facilitate exemplary IVR FNOL, and identify time limit demand language.

With a customer-centric roadmap and a growing portfolio of digital solutions, Cogitate continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in insurance innovation.

About Cogitate

The Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform digitalizes insurance across the value chain, offering insurance carriers, MGAs, and program administrators a smooth transition to cloud-native, data-driven core underwriting, policy, billing, and claim applications. The unified insurance platform unlocks the value of first-party data and advances the power of third-party data for profitable growth, superior risk selection, and a streamlined, modern user experience.

Backed by more than 100 combined years of comprehensive experience and domain knowledge, our products are uniquely designed to meet the needs of insurance businesses of every size. Find out how Cogitate maintains 100% client retention.

To learn more, visit .

