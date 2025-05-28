403
Celebrate Eid al-Adha with a Luxurious Staycation at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai
(MENAFN- PRCO) In celebration of Eid Al Adha, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai invites guests to enjoy a luxurious city escape, offering world-class amenities, exquisite culinary delights, and breath-taking views of the Dubai Water Canal and the majestic Burj Khalifa. Blending the spirit of the occasion with signature sophistication, the hotel invites guests to mark the holidays with a stay steeped in elegance. From curated culinary journeys to bespoke spa experiences, every detail promises celebration, connection, and comfort.
Savour a feast that reflects the warmth of tradition with modern flair from a chic Afternoon Tea at Ginori Terrace to bold Italian at BASTA! and contemporary Japanese flavours at TABŪ. For those looking to unwind, The St. Regis Bar offers expertly crafted cocktails in a stylish, relaxed setting.
Guests can also retreat to The St. Regis Spa, a tranquil sanctuary offering signature treatments including Flotation Pod therapy and the deeply restorative Arabian Hammam. As the day winds down, soak in the skyline from the infinity pool, where golden sunsets and crescent moonlit evenings create the perfect backdrop for Eid.
Offer: Starting from AED 1,000+++ (excluding taxes). Enjoy 10% off on stay at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays.
