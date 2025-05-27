Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NEW PRODUCT: EXAIR Partnering With University Of Cincinnati Robotics Team

NEW PRODUCT: EXAIR Partnering With University Of Cincinnati Robotics Team


2025-05-27 02:01:24
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UCCR (University of Cincinnati Combat Robotics) is a private club on the college's campus that designs, engineers, and battles robotic creations. The club features a team of about 10 aspiring engineers who, in between their heavy courseloads, create highly technical and impressive robots that compete in different tournaments around the United States. The club itself is highly focused on building sound engineering principles and the ability to marry those principles with creativity to create a formidable machine. The fostering of this creativity and the furthering of engineering as a whole is perfectly aligned with the values of EXAIR. With traveling to events, finding materials for the robots, providing funding for fabrication costs, and other expenses, EXAIR supports these students academically while encouraging them to become the best version of themselves.

Giving back to the community is a core value of EXAIR, and this is just one of many ways EXAIR will continue to honor that tradition. EXAIR offers a litany of resources to further educate on compressed air, fluid dynamics, and manufacturing as a whole. Tools like Case Studies, Webinars, White Papers, and a daily blog provide free insight and guidance for aspiring minds. Visit to learn more.

For more information contact:

EXAIR

11510 Goldcoast Dr.

Cincinnati, OH 45249-1621

Phone: (800) 903-9247

E-mail: [email protected]


SOURCE EXAIR

MENAFN27052025003732001241ID1109601226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search