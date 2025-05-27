ADB Needs To Show Its True Climate Justice Stripes
As billions of people swelter and suffer under record-breaking heat waves in Central and South Asia, the US looks the other way and carries out orders to dismantle existing climate commitments. As if taking their cue, big banks jump ship on net-zero claims.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) appears not to have joined this bandwagon–at least on paper. At this month's ADB Annual Meeting, there were encouraging signs: a commitment to allocate 50% of annual lending to climate finance by 2030 and a goal to mobilize US$13 billion for private sector climate projects.
But behind these pledges lies a more complex-and troubling-reality. Despite its climate rhetoric, ADB continues to fund natural gas projects, describing them as part of the transition. But science tells us otherwise.
New research has found that LNG's emissions exceed those of coal by 33% when processing and transportation impacts are taken into account. If we're serious about staying below 1.5°C, we simply can't afford to lock countries into decades of gas infrastructure. Methane leaks from gas projects pose a major climate risk, while the economic costs of stranded assets threaten long-term development goals.
