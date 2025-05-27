Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Wellness, Health Have Been Such A Strong Focus For Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning as she attended an event where she was lauded for her entrepreneurial vision and contributions to the wellness space. Speaking at the event, the actress said that for her, wellness and health has been a“strong focus.”

The actress, who was dressed in a custom Kresha Bajaj ensemble, said "Last night was meaningful in so many ways - from receiving love for the work I do as an artist and an entrepreneur to having my friend Kresha be a part of it all through.”

She added: Wellness and health have been such a strong focus for me, making any choice I make - even as an entrepreneur - deeply personal. And getting recognised as 'Mindful Maverick' for our honest efforts across the wellness sphere felt truly humbling.”

What made last night extra special for Samantha was having“Kresha not just design my outfit but also walking the red carpet with me, albeit reluctantly.”

“I've always believed in Krésha's vision as an artist and I know that she will always make the look work for me and never the other way around,” Samantha said.

For Kresha, the outfit was an ode to refined sensuality.

“I wanted to create a second skin- something that molds to every curve, dip, and inch of the body. The cutouts are fiercely feminine. Bold without the need for excess. With so much drama in fashion today-trails, volume, extravagance-I wanted to strip it back. To make something simple, sculptural, and beautiful,” said the designer.

She added:“This piece is an ode to form, to femininity, and to the kind of woman who isn't afraid to turn heads with quiet confidence making it the perfect choice for Samantha who is all that and so much more."

The actress' maiden production 'Subham' released earlier this month. Talking about“Subham,” which is produced under her production banner Tralala Moving Pictures, is a genre-defying family entertainer packed with humor, horror, suspense, and heart. The film is helmed by Praveen Kandregula. It stars Shriya Kontham and Charan Peri.

Samantha was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 film“Kushi”, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.