3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Launches Cultural Olympiad To Celebrate Fusion Of Sport And Art

Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Launches Cultural Olympiad To Celebrate Fusion Of Sport And Art
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 1-2-3 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) is pleased to announce the launch of the 321 Cultural Olympiad, a creative initiative that brings together the dynamic worlds of sport and art as inspired by the vision of the founder of the modern Olympic Games, Baron Pierre de Coubertin.
Taking place from June 1 to 24, the 321 Cultural Olympiad will highlight the deep connection between artistic expression and athletic excellence, paying tribute to De Coubertin's belief that the "arts and literature joined with sport to ensure the greatness of the Olympic Games."
Commenting on the unique occasion, HE President of QOSM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani, said: "The 321 Cultural Olympiad embodies our commitment to education, creativity, and the enduring values of the Olympic movement."
"By encouraging young people to explore the intersection of sport and art, we are nurturing the next generation of thinkers, creators, and athletes. We invite everyone to join us and discover vibrant showcase of themes, exhibits, and stories drawn from Olympic and Paralympic history, reimagined through the lens of youth creativity," His Excellency added.
Director of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Abdulla Yousef Al Mulla shared that the Cultural Olympiad brings the Spirit of Olympism to life in a creative and meaningful way.
"At its heart, the 321 Cultural Olympiad is about inspiring a new generation to appreciate the cultural and human values that sport represents," he said.
"This initiative reflects our dedication to engaging with the Olympic values through art, education, and creative expression. It celebrates Qatar's growing role in global sport and gives young people a chance to connect with the cultural side of sport," he added.
The Cultural Olympiad is a tradition rooted in the Olympic Games where from 1912 to 1948, art, literature, sculpture, music and architecture were celebrated with gold, silver and bronze medals alongside sport.
The Cultural Olympiad will culminate in a special Awards Ceremony on June 23, where outstanding student contributions will be recognized. The event will feature prominent attendees including school leadership, teachers, students, judges, and representatives from key partner organizations such as the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar International Art Festival (QIAF).
This initiative aims to reconnect with the original vision of the Olympics by inviting students in Grade 6 and above to take part in designing, creating, and presenting a Cultural Olympiad Expo. The program will explore the Olympic and Paralympic Values and the enduring Spirit of Olympism.
