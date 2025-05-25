'Dreamers Who Do': UAE's Sultan Alneyadi Shares Journey From Earth To Stars At Expo 2025 Osaka

Featured as one of the UAE Pavilion's celebrated 'Dreamers Who Do', astronaut Dr Sultan AlNeyadi brought his remarkable space journey to life at Expo 2025 Osaka, offering visitors an inspiring glimpse into the nation's ambition in space exploration and innovation.

During his visit, AlNeyadi, who is also the UAE's Minister of State for Youth Affairs, engaged with an international audience, reflecting on his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

He spoke about daily life in orbit, the scientific experiments conducted during Expedition 69, and the vital role of global collaboration in advancing space research . A special Q-and-A session allowed children, families, and visitors from around the world to connect with him directly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

AlNeyadi was welcomed by Shihab AlFaheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion, and taken on a tour through the Pavilion's immersive journey – from Earth to Ether. The multi-sensory experience highlights the UAE's transformation and showcases stories of individuals shaping the nation's future, including space explorers, healthcare pioneers, and sustainability champions.

A key highlight of the visit was the Explorers of Space zone, where AlNeyadi is featured as one of the Pavilion's 'Dreamers Who Do,' individuals who have translated national ambition into global achievement. His presence added personal depth to the exhibit, creating a powerful moment of connection for visitors.

“It has been a privilege to visit the UAE Pavilion here in Osaka and see how our national story is being brought to life on the global stage,” said AlNeyadi.“The 'Dreamers Who Do' experience highlights the UAE's belief in its people. In just a few years, we have moved from ambition to achievement in space exploration. Our growing collaboration with Japan is a strong example of what shared vision can deliver for the future of humanity.”

His participation also aligned with Expo 2025's 'Future of Community and Mobility' theme week, which explores how science and innovation can transform how societies connect and progress. His visit underscored the UAE's leadership in shaping future-ready conversations, especially in space and advanced technology.

“We were honoured to welcome Dr Sultan AlNeyadi to the UAE Pavilion,” said AlFaheem.“His story continues to inspire and reflects the values and ambition that define the UAE's presence on the world stage.”

The UAE Pavilion remains open daily at Expo 2025 Osaka, offering a dynamic, multi-sensory experience that captures the people, ideas, and achievements shaping a flourishing future - from Earth to Ether.